Florence Schwartz Temko

Florence Ruth Schwartz Temko, died peacefully in her sleep, aged 90, on April 29, 2020 at Meadow Ridge Nursing Home in Redding, Connecticut where she had been a longtime resident.

She was a devoted wife of Charles Temko for nearly 60 years and is survived by her son, Jerrold, and daughter, Erika, as well as 3 grandchildren: Susannah and Juliet Temko and Brian Kitano to whom she was a wonderful parent and grandmother.

Florence graduated from Smith College in 1951 with B. A. degree in Early Education.

She began a long and distinguished career as an elementary school teacher in Rockville Centre, Long Island where she taught such future notables as Doris Kearns Goodwin. She later taught in the Norwalk and Darien school systems for over 30 years, where she did pioneering work with children with learning dyslexia and added a Master's in Special Education from the University of Bridgeport. She was an active member of the Jewish community in Westport, where she taught Sunday school at Temple Israel and was a former President of Hadassah.

A funeral service was held in Scranton, Pennsylvania on May 4, 2020 and a memorial service will be held in Connecticut at a future date.



