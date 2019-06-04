Frances Barber Dorrance

Frances Barber Dorrance, age 95, passed away peacefully at home in Darien, CT, on May 31, 2019. Frannie was born in New York City on March 5, 1924, to Laird Howard Barber and Katharine Welles Barber. She graduated from Smith College in 1946. Frannie married Walter E. Hanson in Greenwich, CT, in 1949, and they raised their three daughters in Darien, CT. In 1980, she married Samuel Richmond Dorrance of Darien, CT.

Frannie was an avid tennis player and sailed at the Noroton Yacht Club for many years. She loved to read and always had a dog at her side. She traveled extensively and took up photography and golf in her later years.

Frannie is remembered with love by her brother, Laird Barber; her three daughters, Katy Hanson (Greg Hurray), Betsy (Eddie) Lawlor, and Belle (Sam) Maropis; and Samuel Richmond Dorrance, Thomas Grosvenor Dorrance, David Weed Dorrance, Catlin Cobb, Cynthia Cobb, Lisa Cobb, and Cathy Cobb, their spouses, and her many grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Darien Library, 1441 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820.