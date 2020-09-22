1/
Francis A. Lawless
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis A. Lawless
Francis A. Lawless, "Laddie," of Norwalk and Old Saybrook passed away peacefully at his home in Norwalk on September 21, 2020. Laddie was the son of Elsie and Frank Lawless, and the loving husband of Fredda. He is survived by Fredda; his niece, Susan Lawless Shollar, and her husband Mike; his nephew David Lawless, and his wife Kate; and five grand nieces and nephews. His brother, David G. Lawless, predeceased him in 2017.
Laddie was born in Brooklyn, New York, and attended Brooklyn Preparatory High School and College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. Following college, he served in the United States Army, with a tour in Vietnam. He had a successful career in marketing and underwriting at General Reinsurance Company. Laddie's life was defined by his deep love for his wife Fredda, devotion to family and loyalty to his friends. A man of overwhelming kindness, strength, and bravery, he will be remembered with love for his warmth, wit and generous spirit.
The family will receive visitors at the Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien, on Friday September 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Thomas More Church, 374 Middlesex Road, Darien on Saturday, September 26 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place following the Mass at Cypress Cemetery, Old Saybrook. Connecticut pandemic regulations requiring masks and social distancing will be in force.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Darien Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lawrence Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More R. C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
2036556127
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edward Lawrence Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved