Francis A. LawlessFrancis A. Lawless, "Laddie," of Norwalk and Old Saybrook passed away peacefully at his home in Norwalk on September 21, 2020. Laddie was the son of Elsie and Frank Lawless, and the loving husband of Fredda. He is survived by Fredda; his niece, Susan Lawless Shollar, and her husband Mike; his nephew David Lawless, and his wife Kate; and five grand nieces and nephews. His brother, David G. Lawless, predeceased him in 2017.Laddie was born in Brooklyn, New York, and attended Brooklyn Preparatory High School and College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. Following college, he served in the United States Army, with a tour in Vietnam. He had a successful career in marketing and underwriting at General Reinsurance Company. Laddie's life was defined by his deep love for his wife Fredda, devotion to family and loyalty to his friends. A man of overwhelming kindness, strength, and bravery, he will be remembered with love for his warmth, wit and generous spirit.The family will receive visitors at the Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien, on Friday September 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Thomas More Church, 374 Middlesex Road, Darien on Saturday, September 26 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place following the Mass at Cypress Cemetery, Old Saybrook. Connecticut pandemic regulations requiring masks and social distancing will be in force.