Frederick Reding

Frederick Scott Reding
Frederick Scott Reding, 68, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home in Venice, Florida.
He was born to parents Frederick Poehler Reding and Corinne May Irwin, on October 23, 1951, in Charleston, West Virginia. Even as a young boy Scott had a zest for life that led him on many grand adventures. In West Virginia he was known to lead escapades with his friends, racing in makeshift derby cars and "rafting" in the nearby river. Later he and his family moved to Brussels, a time in his life that he always spoke fondly of. His adventures continued there where he immersed himself in the culture, learning to speak French and braving boy scout trips to the Alps in knee-high snow. He earned Eagle Scout rank at the early age of 13 and was so dedicated to the organization's mission that he would go on to complete multiple Eagle Scout projects.
Upon returning from Brussels he and his family moved to Stamford, CT. Connecticut became the location he ultimately called home, where he met his beloved wife and raised his family. Graduating from Stamford High School he was accepted to Brown University where he made many life-long friends. They stayed close throughout the years. He and the "Brown Boys", as he affectionately called them, got together many times over the years for adventures and laughs.
Scott was recruited to Brown University to compete for the swim and water polo team. He loved reminiscing about the misadventures of his water polo team and ultimately they would go on to win the New England Championship. He graduated from Brown with honors earning a dual degree in Political Science and English.
He later went on to earn his MBA from Columbia University securing a full fellowship both years. He had a long professional career in banking and finance, contributing his financial acumen to many biotechnology companies as their Chief Financial Officer. He had an impressive and successful professional career, but the things he cared most for in his life and was most proud of was his family, his friends, and his travels. His favorite roles were dad, husband, brother, friend, coach, advisor, scoutmaster, super fan to his children's many sports teams, and grandfather aka Poppi.
He leaves his wife, the love of his life, for 40 years of marriage, Ann (Carlucci) Reding, his daughter, Erin (Reding) Glaser, her husband Scott, his son Zac Reding, and his son Byron Reding and his wife Diana. His three adoring grandchildren, Ivy Glaser, Otto Glaser and Lane Reding. His sister, Dale (Reding) Thompson, and her husband, Alan, and their children. His brother, Bruce Reding, and his wife, Susan, and their children. And many, many friends and family who loved him deeply.
There was truly no one else like him. He will be profoundly missed by his family and friends. The importance of caring for those you love and having the courage to live life to the fullest is the spirit of Scott that will be remembered by all who loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Spina Bifida Association, Shriners Hospitals for Children
or Wounded Warrior Project
in Scott's honor.