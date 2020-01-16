|
Fredric Kammler
Fredric Karl Kammler, 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at home in Norwalk, CT, on January 9, 2020. Fred was born October 8, 1926 to Erna & Frederick W. Kammler, in Bayside, NY. A partner of a photo studio in NYC and realtor in CT, Fred was a World War II vet, 82nd Airborne paratrooper. He loved to cook and entertain; was an avid reader and listened to classical music. Fred is survived by his wife, Shelley Kawai-Kammler, their daughter Amanda; his son Rick & wife Lauren; their children, Grant & Neve; Rick's former wife Susan, their children Austin & Cole. He was preceded in death by former spouse Emily.
Published in Darien News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 2020