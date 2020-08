Genevieve Ann

Alcott Causse

Geni Causse, longtime resident of Darien, Connecticut, passed away on August 9, aged 82. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she attended public schools and Holland Hall private school before getting her undergraduate degree in chemistry at Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater. Geni loved classical music, skiing, drawing house plans, traveling Chris-Craft wooden boats, trains, transatlantic crossings on the Queen Mary 2, reading, and gardening. Her husband Andre Causse predeceased her in 2017. She is survived by her sister Mary Alcott Ferger of Williamstown, Massachusetts, her nephew Blake Ferger of New London, Connecticut, and her brother Blake Alcott of Ayvalik, Turkey.



