George W. Ahl, Jr.
George W. Ahl, Jr., 94, a longtime resident of Rowayton passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was the son of the late George W. and Gladys Purdy Ahl. George's wife, Indie Miller Ahl, predeceased him.
Upon graduating from the New Hampton School, George served in the United States Navy on a PT boat operating in the South China Sea during World War II. After finishing his service in the Navy, George played football at Dickinson College before graduating with a degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
An entrepreneur at heart, George started or assisted in the formation of several companies before retiring as the director of the Connecticut Small Business Development Center, a nonprofit consulting organization in Stamford. George loved living in New England with his family and was a lifelong student of its historical evolution. Well into his 80's, George wrote and published a book on the industrialization of Northwest Connecticut in the 17th and 18th centuries.
George is survived by his family: George W. Ahl III of Providence, RI; Jeffrey S. and Darcy C. Ahl of Rowayton; Peter W. and Stephanie J. Ahl of Darien; and Carter R. and Mimi N. Ahl of Westport. His love of athletics and the Connecticut coastline is shared by each of his 10 grandchildren: Cort, Kemper, Signe, Grayson, Will, Nina, George, Eloise, Indie, and Storey.
Due to concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, the family will hold a private memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made in George's name to the New Hampton School Ski Team, 70 Main Street, New Hampton, NH 03256.
Published in Darien News on Apr. 9, 2020