George Coventry Castell
George Coventry Castell, 84, of New York City and Darien, Ct., surrounded by his immediate family, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was born to parents George Oliver Castell, and Phoebe Jane (Coventry) Castell on October 4, 1936 in New York, NY.
His youth in New York was centered at the Collegiate School. He spent his summers in Iowa with grandparents and in 1955 George worked as a counselor in training at Pine Island Camp, a rustic boys' camp on an island in Maine where his fifth grade teacher was the director. George often said, "My idea of roughing it is slow room service."
He then made the step from camp to the National Guard serving in New York's 7th Regiment. Appreciation of Collegiate and Pine Island were reflected by his 20 years serving on the Collegiate School Board ending as Chairman, and on the board of Pine Island Camp.
George graduated from Columbia University in 1958 and immediately entered the Chase Bank Training Program, but instead of pursuing a career in banking he decided to work in the "new technical world" of cable television. Joining CBS he became Assistant Treasurer prior to his becoming Vice President of Corporate Development at Viacom International, Inc. After playing a major role in the rise of Viacom, George served on the leadership teams of Apollo Partners Ltd., Wertheim Schroder and Abernathy & MacGregor.
George's life was also enriched by his role on the Boards of Directors of National Forge Company; National Geographic Television, where he oversaw the launching of the NGTV Channel; Playwrights Horizon; Tokeneke Association; Bank of Darien, and as a member of the Wee Burn Country Club (Darien) and the Society of Mayflower Descendants.
Well before it was considered the right thing to do, George found personal satisfaction when he advised and encouraged young people to build self-confidence and set high goals for their professional development. George treated everyone equally and with the utmost respect. George's imaginative out-of-the-box thinking, determination, and humor made him a man whose lively conversation was of great value to countless colleagues and friends. His one- liners "Time is your enemy.", "Action is not a substitute for Thinking", and "You can be anything you want to be. What do you want to be?" are remembered by many.
He is survived by his wife, Marian, and sons, William and Gregory with his wife Amber, along with grandchildren, Lea and Mara Castell.
A small family memorial service will be scheduled at a convenient future time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Pine Island Camp at www.pineisland.org
