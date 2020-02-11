|
George Joseph Friend
George Joseph Friend of Norwalk passed peacefully into the Lord's hands on February 8, 2020 at his home in the presence of family at the age of 88. A devout Catholic, George was a generous man whose acts of goodwill and kindness touched the hearts of family and friends alike.
George was born in 1932 to George Murdock Friend and Delia Mary Callahan of Darien. During the 1950's, George served his country honorably in the U.S. Army as a Sound Ranger. George was a small business owner in Stamford in the 1960s and a carpenter by trade; a proud member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, he contributed his talent to Ray Proof Corporation of Norwalk for most of his working career. In addition to woodworking and photography, George enjoyed his role as family historian and genealogist.
George is survived by Jeannine Cunningham, his loving wife of 55+ years; three devoted children, Karen Friend of Stamford; George Alan Friend and wife Robin Wellons of Shelton; Michael Friend of Norwalk; three grandchildren, Christopher Friend, Karina Friend, and Arial Friend; his sisters Geraldine McGovern of Massachusetts and Carol Giavara of Shelton; and his brother James Friend of Darien, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Thursday, February 13 from 4-7 p.m. at Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road in Darien. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. in St. John Church, 1986 Post Rd. in Darien followed by interment at Spring Grove Cemetery in Darien. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County.
Published in Darien News on Feb. 13, 2020