Glenn Reinardy
Glenn James Reinardy- Born in Red Wing on June 16, 1944 and raised in New Trier then Hastings, MN, died from congestive heart failure on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in his home in Stamford, CT (formerly Darien). Survived by children Lynn Turner of Philadelphia, PA, Michael (Michelle) Reinardy of San Francisco, CA, brother-in-law Gerry Cernohous of West Des Moines, IA, siblings Joan (Jerry) Anderson of Rosemount, Ted Reinardy of Maple Grove and Geralyn (Reed) Reinardy-Wolff of Apple Valley. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents James and Virginia, sister Judy Cernohous, and infant son Jacob Casey Reinardy. Special thanks to Wistler Jovin for his wonderful care.

Published in Darien Times on May 11, 2020.
