Harriet Andrews Meagher
Harriet Andrews Meagher, 96, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. Harriet was born and raised in Fulton, New York and was one of 13 children of Charles and Maude Andrews. For most of her life, she made her home in Darien, Connecticut and was a longtime member of the Country Club of Darien. She was an avid golfer, winning many club championships and also enjoyed playing bridge. When she was not home with her husband and cherished poodle, she and he traveled extensively. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to many. Most recently, Harriet relocated to Lower Gwynedd, Pennsylvania. Harriet is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, James R. Meagher and her son James R. Meagher Jr. She leaves four children: Richard Meagher of Woodridge, Illinois; Sherry Davidson of Ambler, Pennsylvania; Jill Valauri of New Canaan, Connecticut; and Michael Meagher of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Harriet will also be greatly missed by her 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A family celebration of life will be held for Harriet in the summer of 2020.
Published in Darien News on Feb. 20, 2020