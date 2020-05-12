Herman Joseph Eckrich, Jr.Herman Joseph Eckrich, Jr. died on May 9, 2020 holding hands with the person he loved most in the world, his wife Jeanne. Herm and Jeanne were married for 63 years. Thanks to the incredible care that he received from the Edgehill Harbor staff and Hospice, the end was peaceful and comfortable. He never complained while dying of complications from Parkinson's disease.Herm, or Sonny as he was fondly called as a child, was the eldest son born in 1933 to Herman Eckrich, Sr. and Lucy Pauline Eckrich. He grew up in Fort Wayne, IN and spent summers on Lake Wawasee, where he developed a lifelong love of the water.Herman graduated from St. Jude Catholic School in Fort Wayne, Georgetown Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., and Villanova University. He served as a Lieutenant JG in the U.S. Navy at the Great Lakes. He then joined the family business, Peter Eckrich and sons, rising to become Group Vice President of Marketing and Sales. He later began a decades-long career in investments in NYC.In addition to his wife Jeanne, he is survived by his six children: Karen Tyler (Sam, Will, Eric, Eleanor, and great granddaughter Nora), Gary, Jennifer Shannon (Scott and Sarah), Kim Oster (Charlotte and Claire), Teresa (Ben, Madeline, and Louise), and Maureen. He is predeceased by his brother Tom Eckrich, sister Patty Eckrich, and grandson Alex Tyler. Herm's surviving brother David Eckich continues to share his loving support.Herm loved family and the outdoors, especially sailing on the Innisfree, skiing at Bromley mountain, and hiking with Jason, the family golden retriever. He will be remembered fondly by longtime friends at Tokeneke Club and Senior Men's of Darien. He was loved by all and found the good in everyone.A memorial service will be held at a future time. If you would like to make a gift in Herman Eckrich's honor, please consider the Edgehill Associates Appreciation Fund, 122 Palmers Hill Road, Stamford, CT 06902.