Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John R. C. Church
1986 Post Road
Darien, CT
Ignatius Charles Rinaldi
Ignatius Charles Rinaldi, known as Charles and a resident of Darien, CT, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in New York City, NY. Born on September 3, 1942 in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Angelo and Anna Rinaldi. He was 76.
Charles received an AB from Saint Michael's College and an MBA from Babson College. He worked at Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, Glickenhaus and Company, Mutual of America Capital Management Corporation, Strong Capital Management, Wells Capital Management and various other investment firms. He was a member of CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts.
In his younger years, Charles enjoyed playing squash, jogging, gardening and attending Broadway shows. He also took numerous trips with his family, both domestically and internationally. Domestic trips were to California, Florida and Colorado. International trips were to Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico and Canada. In his later years, he enjoyed swimming and watching movies. He regularly attended Mass at St. Thomas More R. C. Church.
Charles is survived by his wife, Lois Ann Rinaldi; a son, Marc Rinaldi of Greenwich, CT; and a daughter, Amy Rinaldi of Darien, CT.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John R. C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien, CT on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Paul G. Murphy of St. Thomas More R. C. Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate & Darien Times on May 28, 2019
