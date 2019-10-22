|
|
Jack Capocci
Jack Capocci, a resident of Darien since 1948, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. Born August 2, 1922 in Settefrati, Italy, he was the son of the late Joseph and Maria (Tamburro) Capocci. He was 97.
Jack worked for the Darien Board of Education as Head Custodian at Darien High School retiring in 1990. He enjoyed tending to his garden and each summer returning to his birthplace, Settefrati, Italy to enjoy the Festa di Caneto.
He was a member of the Settefratese Club in Stamford and the Piedmont Club in Darien.
He is survived by two sons, Joseph Capocci (Virginia) of Grove City, OH and Jack Capocci, Jr. (Cindy) of Weehawken, NJ, one daughter, Rosemary Capocci (Harvey Hoven) of Ponce Inlet, FL, and a son-in-law, Jerry Galbo of Chapel Hill, NC. He is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jenny R. Capocci who passed away in August of 2003, a daughter Jeanne Galbo, and a sister, Theresa Tamburri.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas More Church, 374 Middlesex Road, Darien on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Post 53 Ambulance Service, P. O. Box 2066, Darien, CT 06820.
Published in Darien News on Oct. 24, 2019