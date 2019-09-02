|
James E. Strachan III
James E. Strachan III, age 70, known as "Jim" and "Ed" died at his home in Santa Ana, CA on August 24, 2019. Jim was born in Stamford, CT on May 7, 1949, grew up in Darien, CT, graduated from Darien High School in 1967, and was drafted by the US Army in 1968 where he served as a decorated medic in the Vietnam War from 1968-1970. Upon returning from Vietnam, he suffered a spinal cord injury from an unfortunate motorcycle accident, which put him in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. That did not deter Jim from living life to the fullest and moving to California to pursue a law degree. Jim graduated from Western State College of Law, Fullerton, CA in 1980 and was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1981. He practiced law for 38 years until his death.
Jim loved life in California and had many close friends and business associates several of whom joined him on his horseracing and Las Vegas escapades. He loved jazz music, barbeques, his mother's homemade meatballs and sauce (which he often tried to replicate), horse racing, playing poker and Italian pignoli cookies.
To all who knew him, he was memorable for his quick wit, infectious smile, kind heart, love of life, steadfast legal demeanor, helping others and most of all his laughter.
Jim is survived by his two sisters; Kathryn Strachan of Fairfield, CT and Cheryl Russell, her husband Lane of Darien, CT his two nieces; Robin Russell Winchester, her husband William and their daughter Skylar of Barkhamsted, CT, Shannon Russell Dey, her husband Mathew and their two children Ellie and Conner of Darien, CT and several lifelong friends from Connecticut to California who shared many laughs and good times with Jim.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Habitat for Horses or The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis in honor of Jim.
Published in Darien News on Sept. 5, 2019