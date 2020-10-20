James Frederick

Dear Doreen and family,

We are very sorry for your loss. Jim was always so full of life and always surrounded by his family and friends who loved him. Though he left us too soon, we were lucky to have known Jim. We'll always remember his big heart, his easy smile and boundless energy. May you all find comfort in your warm memories of Jim and may Jim now rest in peace knowing your love for him. Our love to you all at this sad time. Glenn & Susan

Glenn and Susan Ratcliffe

Classmate