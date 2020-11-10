James Kobak
James (Jim) Benedict Kobak passed away peacefully at age 99 at home in Redding, Connecticut, on October 31. He was born in March 1921, in St. Louis, Missouri, as the second son of the late Evelyn and Edgar Kobak, an advertising executive and former president of the Mutual Broadcasting Company.
Jim and his wife, Hope, were longtime residents of Darien, Connecticut, raising three children there, Jim Jr., John and Tom. In later years, he and his wife also had a home in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and spent much of their time there. Jim lived the last eighteen years of his life at Meadow Ridge in Redding, Connecticut, with Hope, until she predeceased him in 2018.
Mr. Kobak was a graduate of The Hill School in Pottstown, PA. and graduated from Harvard College in 1942. Following graduation from Harvard, he served in Second World War in both Europe and the Philippines and was honorably discharged as a captain in the Army artillery.
Jim studied accounting at Pace University, earned his CPA and eventually joined the former accounting firm, J.K. Lasser & Co. In 1954 he became a partner and succeeded its founder, J.K. Lasser as National Administrative Partner from 1964 to 1971 and instrumental in expanding the firm into one of the first international accounting firms.
Jim eventually left J.K. Lasser to form his own magazine consulting firm, James B. Kobak Incorporated, using his extensive experience in consulting and work with magazines. His wearing of shorts in all types of weather became a trademark of his for which he is fondly remembered.
In the mid-70's, he founded Kobak Business Models (KBM) along with partners, David Webber and Mary Staples. This company developed the first ever computerized magazine business/circulation models and was later sold to 3M in 1982.
Later in his career, he and his wife, Hope, purchased and operated the well-known book review publication Kirkus Reviews from 1985 to 1993. He also wrote the book, How to Start a Magazine and Publish It Profitably, in 2002 and authored many magazine articles. He won a Jessie Neal award for a series of articles in Folio.
Kobak served on many corporate and organizations boards. He was a trustee of The Hill School and the Darien Library and a member of the Harvard Committee on University Resources. He served as president of the St. George Botanical Garden in St. Croix and, after the death of his son, John, formed and served as secretary-treasurer of the John D. Kobak Appalachian Educational Foundation.
As hobbies, Jim was known as an avid body surfer and golfer, and developed the Kobak Open, an entertaining golf scoring system that was highlighted in Golf Digest.
James Kobak was predeceased by his son, John, and his wife of 75 years, Hope McEldowney Kobak. He is survived by his sons James B. Kobak, Jr. and Thomas Martin Kobak, his grandchildren Ezekiel Kobak, James B. Kobak III, Kathryn Stuart, Marcie Kobak, Kelley Kobak and Thomas Martin Kobak, Jr. and great grandchildren Dean and Hannah Stuart and Olivia and Graham Kobak.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers contributions in his honor may be made to The Hill School, 860 Beech Street, Pottstown, PA 19464. To offer online condolences please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com