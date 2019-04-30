Jane Sanford Ziegler

Jane Ziegler, a long-time resident of Darien, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. Born on December 28, 1924 in Cranford, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Harold Crooker and Prudence (Rindell) Sanford. She was 94.

Jane graduated from Kent Place School in Summit, NJ and from Wellesley College in 1946. Soon after graduation on June 21, 1946 she married William H. Ziegler. In 1953, they made their home in Darien where they lived and raised their family. She was a devoted, long-time member of Noroton Presbyterian Church and served as a Deacon, Elder and Sunday School Teacher. She worked as a Wedding Coordinator for Noroton Presbyterian Church for 28 years. Her faith in God and love of family were first and foremost in her life.

She is survived by her son John Ziegler and his wife Beth of Hartland, VT and her daughter, Phebe Gardner and her husband Ford of Darien; five grandchildren, Abbi Courtemanche and her husband Dan; Molly Ziegler; Ella Ziegler; Claire Gardner and her fiancé Alex Potts; and John Gardner; and one great granddaughter, Olive Courtemanche. She is also survived by a sister Prue Regan of Westerly, RI as well as ten nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, William H. Ziegler, in 2002.

Interment will be held at the Noroton Presbyterian Memorial Garden in Darien at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Noroton Presbyterian Church, 2011 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820.