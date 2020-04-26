|
Jean Bunks Ashton
Jean Bunks Ashton, 91, died peacefully on April 19, 2020.
Jean was born in 1928 in Appleton, Wisconsin to Arthur Bunks and Esther Struck. She attended Lawrence College, then moved to New York City, where she received her Master's Degree at Teachers College, Columbia University in 1954.
Jean lived most of her adult life in Darien and New Canaan, Connecticut, while enjoying frequent trips into New York City to engage her passion for live theatre and music. She also had a love for holistic health, dance and yoga.
Jean was a gifted teacher of music to grade school students and also a church choir director. She was a devoted mother and active in supporting the arts in the town of Darien for many years. Later in life, Jean found great satisfaction from teaching English to immigrant families.
Jean is remembered for her zest for life, work-ethic, perseverance and wonderful sense of humor.
Jean is survived by her children Sara, Tim, Martha, James and by two grandsons, Timothy and Christopher, from her former marriage to the late John Felton Ashton. Jean is also survived by her niece and nephew, Stacia and William, children of Jean's sister, the late Emmy Bunks Gallaher.
The world has lost an amazing woman, yet Jean will live on in our hearts forever.
A private family service will be held. To share a memory or offer online condolences to the family, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
In honor of Jean's love for the theatre, donations in her name can be made to Broadway Cares Covid-19 Emergency Fund (Broadwaycares.org), that directly supports entertainment professionals through emergency assistance, health insurance and counseling related to challenges brought on by the pandemic.
Published in Darien News on Apr. 30, 2020