|
|
Jean Ritchey Ross
Jean R. Ross, a longtime former resident of Darien, died at age 90 on February 29, 2020 in South Yarmouth, MA. She was born in New York City to Norton V. Ritchey and Ruth B. Ritchey. Her father was President of the International Division of Allied Artists, a motion picture company, and her mother was a homemaker. Her family moved to Darien in the 1930's and she attended the original Hindley School in Darien in the early 1940's before it was replaced with the present school later that decade. She also attended King School (formerly Low Heywood School) in Stamford and Phillips Academy Andover (formerly Abbott Academy) and graduated from Barnard College of Columbia University with a B.A. degree and an M.A. degree from Columbia.
Jean Ross grew up in the Scott's Cove section of Darien. She remembered having a "Victory Garden" during World War II for growing vegetables, her mother being in charge of gas rationing for all Darien cars during the war years and walking two miles a day to school at the former Mather Junior High School (now Town Hall). Jean was part of a sailing family which was a member of Noroton Yacht Club in the 1940's. She re-joined the club later in life with her husband Wallace C. (Wally) Ross.
Jean was a popular, modest woman who never had a mean thing to say. She was liked by virtually all who knew her, and her children often heard her many friends refer to her by saying "she's my favorite!". Jean was a fitness buff long before it was in vogue and was active in swimming, tennis and sailing all her life. She was frequently seen riding her bicycle around town. While struggling with physical challenges in her last few years, she was the picture of good health for most of her life and completed her daily quarter mile "jetty swim" on Martha's Vineyard well into her 80's.
Her first marriage was in 1951 to Douglas A. Bora, Sr., a Realtor, in Rowayton, CT. She subsequently married Wally Ross, a prominent yachtsman, in 1978. Jean and Wally lived in Rowayton and then Darien, and together ran Tortola Yacht Charters and Ross Marine. After leaving Darien, they divided their time between Martha's Vineyard and Vero Beach, FL.
Jean was a longtime member of United Church of Rowayton and Superintendent of Sunday School there for many years. She also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, taught English as a second language to students, mentored at-risk pregnant teens, worked at the Dukes County Historical Society (Martha's Vineyard) and was a member of the East Chop Beach Club Board on Martha's Vineyard. Jean was also a member of Noroton Yacht Club, Edgartown Yacht Club, New York Yacht Club and The Moorings Yacht Club in Vero Beach.
Jean R. Ross is survived by her two loving children, Douglas A. Bora, Jr. of Darien and Carolyn B. Gould of Concord, MA, their spouses Lorene E. (Lori) Bora and George M. L. (Josh) Gould, respectively, and by grandchildren Elizabeth Jean (Libby) Bora of Charleston, SC and Scott D. Bora and his wife, Spencer E. Jardine of Atlanta, GA, and by great-granddaughters Riley K. Bora and Teddy A. Bora. Jean also leaves behind her sister-in-law Jane B. (Putsie) Ritchey of Rowayton and her nephews John B. (Brooks) Ritchey, Jr. and his wife Sarah G. Ritchey of Wilson Point, South Norwalk and their daughters Campbell Ritchey and Lauren Ritchey and her nephew Peter W. Ritchey of Westport and his daughters Robin Ritchey and Kelsey Ritchey. She was predeceased by her husband and her brother, John B. (Jack) Ritchey.
A memorial service will be held on Martha's Vineyard in the summer. Memorial gifts may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org, or , .
Published in Darien News on Mar. 12, 2020