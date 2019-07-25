Darien Times Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Jean Venezio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Venezio

Jean Venezio Obituary
Jean Louise Venezio
Jean Louise Venezio, 93, a longtime resident of Stamford and Darien passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Jean was born in Stamford on September 16, 1925, daughter of the late William and Anna Picker Moran.
Jean is survived by her loving son Francis Sean Venezio, her six nieces, Laura Pellegrino, Dorothy Hannequin, Kathleen Spain, Jeanette Hall, Eleanor Morelli, and Muriel DeMartino. Her nine nephews, Benjamin Savino, James Morelli, Matthew Morelli, Anthony Venezio, Richard Venezio, Arthur, Robert, Louis, and Dennis Calabrese. She is also survived by a host of great-nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband Louis Venezio, a brother William Moran and a niece Mary Ann Somers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donation in Jeans' memory to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon, Kanab, UT, 84741.
For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com
Published in Darien News on Aug. 1, 2019
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
