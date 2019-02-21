Johanna Morris Brennan

Johanna Morris Brennan, 57, of Darien passed away peacefully at her home on February 12, 2019. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts and was the daughter of Joan Duggan Morris and Philip Paul Morris.

In addition to her parents, Johanna is survived by her beloved husband, Marty, and adored children, Martin (22) and Henry (19), her sister Carole Sessine (Michael) of Pembroke, MA and aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and the extended Brennan family.

Johanna graduated from Stonehill College with a degree in Psychology. She had an exciting career as a forerunner for women on Wall Street in the 1980s and 90s where she excelled in fixed income sales. After she and Marty wed and moved to Connecticut in 1999, she devoted herself to raising her family and working tirelessly to advocate for her children and others especially in the areas of health, learning and environmental safety. She served on committees and boards at Pear Tree Point School in Darien, Greens Farms Academy in Westport, and was serving on the Parents Committee at Bucknell University where her son, Martin, is a senior. Johanna was very active with her husband in DOMUS, an organization that educates and counsels at-risk youth in Stamford, including starting an after-school tennis program.

Johanna was a terrific cook and embraced the local and organic movements early on. She loved it most when she could share her meals with her family and friends. Johanna was an avid tennis player and fan. She loved to plan trips and travel with her family; time she considered precious as she eagerly showed her boys history and culture up close.

Through her compassion and lighthearted nature, along with her wit and strong faith, Johanna created a wide circle of deep friendships from all walks of life. She welcomed her extended family and friends as her own and truly relished her time with all of them. Her ability to connect, to lift people up and to walk along side them in joy and sadness was truly special. Her warm smile and touch has been described by so many as simply a light, one that will be missed by all, but remembered forever.

A funeral mass was held on Saturday, February 16 at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in New Canaan, Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at .

Services were handled by Hoyt Funeral Home in New Canaan. Published in Darien Times on Feb. 21, 2019