John Alan (Jack) James
Governance Expert, Educator, Author & Public Servant
Professor Jack James, Chairman (Emeritus) of The Global Center for Governance, Reporting & Compliance at Pace University's Lubin School of Business passed away peacefully at age 92 in the Veterans Hospital at West Haven, CT on October 25, 2019, leaving a lasting legacy.
His family, friends and professional colleagues who followed his distinguished career know that he left every company, country, local government and institution he served a better place in which to live and work.
He is survived by his three daughters, Carolyn James McDonough, Cynthia James Matrullo & Alison James Parenti, and five grandsons, Liam & Kyle McDonough and Sebastien, Christopher & Julien Matrullo.
A resident of Darien, Greenwich and Stamford after moving from Brussels in 1979, Jack continued his public service to the State of Connecticut.
He was active on the International Trade Committee of the Stamford Chamber of Commerce and served five years in the cabinet of Governor Ella Grasso as Director of the International Business and Economic Development office, recruiting and training a Brussels-based EU office.
His successes included attracting major German and Dutch firms (Boehringer-Ingleheim, Trepp & Phillips NV) to make investments in Connecticut.
He extended the overseas influence of Connecticut's business interests by opening satellite offices in Frankfurt and Tokyo. To extend personal condolences to the family, please visit nutmegstatecremation.com.
Published in Darien News on Nov. 7, 2019