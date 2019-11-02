Darien Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nutmeg State Cremation Society
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-348-0443
Resources
More Obituaries for John James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Alan (Jack) James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Alan (Jack) James Obituary
John Alan (Jack) James
JOHN ALAN (Jack) JAMES
Governance Expert, Educator, Author & Public Servant
Professor Jack James, Chairman (Emeritus) of The Global Center for Governance, Reporting & Compliance at Pace University's Lubin School of Business passed away peacefully at age 92 in the Veterans Hospital at West Haven, CT on October 25, 2019, leaving a lasting legacy.
His family, friends and professional colleagues who followed his distinguished career know that he left every company, country, local government and institution he served a better place in which to live and work.
He is survived by his three daughters, Carolyn James McDonough, Cynthia James Matrullo & Alison James Parenti, and five grandsons, Liam & Kyle McDonough and Sebastien, Christopher & Julien Matrullo.
A resident of Darien, Greenwich and Stamford after moving from Brussels in 1979, Jack continued his public service to the State of Connecticut.
He was active on the International Trade Committee of the Stamford Chamber of Commerce and served five years in the cabinet of Governor Ella Grasso as Director of the International Business and Economic Development office, recruiting and training a Brussels-based EU office.
His successes included attracting major German and Dutch firms (Boehringer-Ingleheim, Trepp & Phillips NV) to make investments in Connecticut.
He extended the overseas influence of Connecticut's business interests by opening satellite offices in Frankfurt and Tokyo. To extend personal condolences to the family, please visit nutmegstatecremation.com.
Published in Darien News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nutmeg State Cremation Society
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -