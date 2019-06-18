Services Edward Lawrence Funeral Home 2119 Boston Post Rd Darien , CT 06820 (203) 655-6127 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Edward Lawrence Funeral Home 2119 Boston Post Rd Darien , CT 06820 View Map Service 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Edward Lawrence Funeral Home 2119 Post Road Darien , CT View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John R. C. Church 1986 Post Road Darien , CT View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John R.C. Church 1986 Post Road Darien , CT View Map Burial Spring Grove Cemetery 41 Hecker Avenue Darien , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for John Stuart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Anton Stuart

John Anton Stuart, born Sept. 18, 1936 to John and Anna Stuart, transitioned on June 14, 2019. The Lord called on him to end his travels on this earth. He truly traveled to every corner of the earth and to numerous places more than once. Bertha (his wife) and he ventured to every continent and most of the countries of the world. They enjoyed every minute of it as evidenced by their many photo albums they brought back. Many of which are now in new homes.

Bertha and John were philanthropic, as our family found out by the volume of mail they received. They gave to many organizations as well as to individuals they came in contact with and quietly helped in their community.

A resident of Stamford and Darien, CT, he graduated from Stamford High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Air Force, active duty and Reserves from 1955 to 1989, earning the rank of Master Sergeant. While in the service, he worked in communications. He was a DJ in Morocco where he started his large record collection. John worked with the monkeys, we used in our country's early space program. I remember he built me a little monkey light with the skull of a monkey. I never asked where it came from. Johnny also worked in our atomic energy research program. Back in Stamford after his service time, he worked for Pitney Bowes and American Cyanamid helping with scientific experiments. John worked a bit as an electrician and helping brother Charlie with a little plumbing. He was a volunteer firefighter for Glenbrook Fire Department and rose to the rank of Captain and became a full-time employee with every certification a fireman could earn.

After his move to Darien, he became a volunteer for Noroton Fire Department. In 1971, he was captain of Truck 20, and in 1972 and 1973, he was Assistant Chief and Financial Secretary. Then in 1974 was elected 1st Assistant Chief and was elected Chief for 1975 - 1976.

He earned the friendship and respect of his fellow fireman and military comrades. He was proud to be of service to the communities of Stamford, Darien and our country.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Bertha Fumega, who he married in 1961 and left his side in 2015, and his two sons, John and Ron. He is survived by: Charles (Lillian), Annamarie (Frank), Kathy (Danny), James, and Michael (Lu Ann), a daughter-in-law Gina Mascaro Stuart, many nieces and nephews, as well as grandnieces and nephews. He also leaves his friends in the U.S. Air Force, the Corvair Association, and Fire Service in Glenbrook, Noroton, and Stamford.

John was a renaissance man. He had many interests and a great knowledge of them and spent free time reading which his firemen friends can attest to.

He even played the organ for a time.

Bertha and he collected mucho memorabilia from their travels. They collected: coins, stamps, cameras, music, religious items, music equipment, decorated boxes, Hummel, paintings, etcetera. He was a master mechanic. John had a huge collection of old and brand new tools. His prized possession being his collection of 1960s Chevy Corvairs some of which are running today and a collection of numerous Corvair parts.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Maplewood of Darien. John's caretakers Nicole Bernardo, Maggie and Eileen of Sterling Care, and his therapist Kathy from HGHT and his doctors, especially doctor Joshua Herbert. A thank you to all his friends and firemen comrades for their care, visits, and special moments they gave him.

Calling hours are Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John R.C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien, CT with burial to follow in Spring Grove Cemetery with full Military Honors.

We hope at some point in time if you are in downtown Stamford that you visit the new Veterans Park and find the memorial stone dedicated to Johnny for his U. S. Air Force and Fire service and also honor all those who serve and protect our country.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the Glenbrook Volunteer Fire Department, 17 Arthur Place, Stamford, CT 06906 or the Noroton Fire Department, 1873 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. Published in Darien Times & Stamford Advocate on June 18, 2019