|
|
John D. Moynahan, Jr.
John D Moynahan Jr, born December 10th 1935 in Chicago, IL to Helen and John D. Moynahan Sr. passed away in his home in Brentwood, TN on February 14th, 2020.
Jack was a graduate of The University of Notre Dame where he was a member of The Blue Circle and the Honor Society. He was also awarded a MBA from the University of Chicago.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Virginia, his children: Laura Moynahan, Mark Moynahan, Kate Moynahan, Tricia Spehr, her husband William and three grandchildren Tyler, Grace and Henry. His parents and sister Alana Rosshirt predeceased him.
Jack retired from the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in 1997 as an Executive Vice President after 39 years. During his illustrious career he was recognized as one of the country's leading experts on health care and was called upon to testify before the U.S. Congress as an adviser on healthcare reform.
Jack and Ginny lived and raised their family in Darien, CT for 44 years.
Jack had a love of travel, photography, music, and history; WWII and Winston Churchill particularly fascinated him. As an avid golfer he had the privilege of playing with the likes of Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and President Gerald R. Ford.
He had a deep and abiding faith in the Lord and the Holy Roman Catholic Church. He was awarded the honor of serving as a Knight in the Order of the Holy Sepulcher.
Jack Moynahan lived a full and rewarding life but the most important lesson he instilled in his family was to live life with dedication and love for your family, faith and community.
There will be a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 19th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry's Catholic Church, Nashville, TN with a Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the narthex.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Convent of St. Birgitta, 4 Runkenhage Rd., Darien, CT 06820
Published in Darien News on Feb. 20, 2020