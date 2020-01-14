|
John E. Herbert, Jr.
John E. Herbert, Jr., a longtime resident of Darien, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. Born at Stamford Hospital on January 15, 1946, he was the son of the late John E. Herbert, Sr. and Kathleen Tymon Herbert. He was known and loved for this quick wit and generous, caring personality.
John was a proud graduate of Darien High School, class of 1964. He was a member of the state championship football team in 1963. He received a bachelor's degree from Parsons College in Iowa. He was president and owner of Darien Fuel, Inc. He was a member of the Country Club of Darien where he enjoyed playing golf and sharing a drink and funny stories with friends. He was also an Adult Advisor and EMT-I with Darien EMS-Post 53.
He is survived by his wife, Lyn Nevins of Darien, and two children, Chrissy Nevins-Herbert, MD of Providence, RI and Johnny Nevins-Herbert of Darien. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Saverine and her husband Bob of Stamford; two nieces Dana Donahue of Fairfield, CT and Brooke Kreitler and her husband Scott of Weston, CT; a nephew, Sloan Saverine and his wife Jill of Darien; and great-nieces and nephews, Al Donahue, Aiden Kreitler, Avery Kreitler and Lily Saverine.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent to Darien EMS-Post 53, P. O. Box 2066, Darien, CT 06820 where a scholarship is being set up in John's name. Please be sure to note that the check is in memory of John.
Published in Darien News on Jan. 16, 2020