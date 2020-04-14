|
John J. Barston
John J. Barston, a resident of Darien, CT, passed away on April 8 at the age of 97.
Born on May 5, 1922, on Elizabeth Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, John grew up in Woodhaven, Queens. After graduating from Franklin K. Lane High School, he was employed by the Inland Marine Department of Fireman's Fund Insurance Company while attending New York University at night. During World War II John was in the United States Army, 3188th Signal Service Battalion, for forty months (1942-1946), predominantly stationed in France and Germany. After returning home John continued his education, under the GI Bill of Rights, returning to New York University and was ultimately awarded Bachelor of Laws and Master of Laws degrees from Brooklyn Law School.
After admission to the New York State Bar Association in 1951, John co-founded the independent law firm Barston, Wolynetz & Steck in New York that served the local immigrant community on the Lower East Side. He was labor counsel for Associated Transport in NY, the largest trucking company east of the Mississippi. John then became General Counsel of The Trans-Lease Group, a privately held company in Westwood, MA.
John was founding Corporate Secretary and Director of the Ukrainian Museum and Library in Stamford, CT, and a longtime member of the Count Team at St. Thomas More Church in Darien where he was a parishioner for twenty-two years. He was most passionate about leading the Darien Men's Association "Wanderers" for eighteen years, organizing and leading walking expeditions to unique neighborhoods in New York City, which always included a visit to a historical local tavern.
John had a life-long love of sports, whether coaching his sons' Little League teams, watching from the sidelines at his grandchildren's games, or running the annual March Madness tournament pool.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Berezowski and Pauline Warchol Berezowski, his sister Mary, and brother Michael. A family man, John is survived by his loving wife Geraldine of sixty-six years and their three sons and their wives John (Jay) and Liliana of Naples, FL, Daniel and Nancy of Auburn, MA and Michael and Diane of Darien, CT, as well as six grandchildren, Claudia, Kate, Matthew, Nicole, Peter, and Stephen.
A memorial mass will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to At Home In Darien www.athomeindarien.org
Published in Darien News on Apr. 16, 2020