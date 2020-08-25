John Joseph Fitzpatrick
AUSTIN - John J. Fitzpatrick, a long-time resident of Darien, CT, died on August 12th, after a brief illness.
John was born on May 17th, 1933 in New York. He attended and graduated from Iona Prep and Villanova University with a BA in Economics. John served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Professionally, John spent over 30 years in the advertising and publishing field in New York City. He married Susan Shaughnessy in June of 1964 in the Church of Our Savior in New York.
John and his family moved from New York City to Darien, CT in 1971, arriving at their house on a snowy, winter day. John loved living in Darien for 41 years. All of John's children graduated from and thrived in the excellent Darien public schools. John cherished everything about Darien but he did enjoy sneaking into New Canaan for the 4th of July fireworks and having dinner at Gates. He was fond of the Darien beaches, boating clubs and sailing with his son Fritz on Long Island Sound. In 2012, he moved with his family to Austin, Texas to be closer to his two sons and their families.
His survivors include his wife, Susan, of 56 years, his sister Patricia Sinnott Perle, son, John Joseph Jr and his daughter-in-law Kristen Vassallo, daughter Kathie Shaughne and his son Frederick (Fritz) Keene and daughter-in-law Lindsay Fitzpatrick. John was proud of and loved spending time with his beloved and adorable four grandchildren Jack, Eleanor, Betsy and Teddy. John loved his nieces and nephews and cherished his relationship with them. He is preceded in death by his older brother Thomas and his younger brother William. His father, Thomas F. Fitzpatrick, was an active force in Bronx County politics and his mother, Anna Josephine Connolly Fitzpatrick, was a loving mother, talented artist and fashion designer.
His two sons and granddaughter Ellie have inherited his love of history, reading and politics. His grandchildren Jack, Teddy and Betsy and daughter Kathie all love the beach, body surfing and the ocean just like their granddad. He had a razor wit, dry sense of humor and a loving heart. John, we will miss you!
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at: https://www.myotonic.org/donate-towards-myotonic-dystrophy-care-and-cure
