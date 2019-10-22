|
|
Joseph F. Bonfiglio
Joseph F. Bonfiglio, a resident of Darien, CT passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born on October 6, 1925 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Frank and Madeline (Carbone) Bonfiglio. He was predeceased by a brother David, a sister Nancy Mulas and a son from a previous marriage to Madeline D'Arrigo, Gary Bonfiglio. He is survived by his wife Donna of Darien, a daughter Arianna Elle of Bridgeport and two children from a previous marriage to the late Madeline D'Arrigo, Lynn Santoro of California and Joseph Bonfiglio of Trumbull. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews from Maryland, California and Kentucky.
Joe was a veteran of WW II and was stationed at Noroton Heights Naval Base. Later he served the last six months of WWII on the Destroyer Tender USS Tidewater. Upon his discharge, he attended and graduated from NY School of Mechanical Dentistry. He worked for local dental labs for six years and then started his own business, Bon Dental Lab in Norwalk, CT. He served in that capacity of 35 years and retired in 1988.
He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Stamford, a life member of the Piedmont Club of Darien, a member and former Commodore of the Darien Boat Club and former member of the South Norwalk Boat Club. His favorite pastime was boating, fishing and working out at local gyms.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas More Church, 374 Middlesex Road, Darien on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Post Road, Darien.
Published in Darien News on Oct. 24, 2019