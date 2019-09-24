Darien Times Obituaries
Josephine S. Keane Obituary
Josephine S. Keane
Josephine S. Keane, a lifelong resident of Darien, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019. Born on September 2, 1932 in Darien, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Joseph Saverine, Sr. and Susie Vitti Saverine. She was 87.
Josephine graduated Darien High School in 1950 and worked as an Executive Secretary for Exxon Chemical.
She is survived by a son Patrick M. Keane and his wife, Meyre, a daughter Mary-Jo Keane and a granddaughter Kelly Keane. She is survived by two sisters Phyllis Ryan and Vera DeVito and a brother Samuel J. Saverine, Jr. She was predeceased by Patsy, Frank, George and Albert.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John R.C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien.
Memorial donations may be made to At Home in Darien, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien, CT 06820. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in Darien News on Sept. 26, 2019
