Juanita W. Eaton
Juanita W. Eaton, 97, passed away on February 17, 2020 in Exeter, NH.
Daughter of Henry J Weber and Agnes Beyer Weber, Juanita was born on Dec. 8, 1922 in Cleveland, Ohio. She married George Forrest Eaton on May 29, 1945 and had 66 together years until George passed away on March 30, 2012. Survived by Geoffrey F Eaton of Delaware, his wife Abigail, and their three sons and four grandchildren Matthew H. Eaton of New Hampshire, his wife Seonaid, and their three children, and 6 grandchildren, Rose Eaton, wife of deceased son Eric Lee Eaton, and their daughter and son, and 4 grandchildren Also survived by Merideth Bush of Medina, Ohio, niece.
Prior to marrying George. Juanita attended Case Western Reserve University and earned a bachelor's degree in home economics. After marrying George and his discharge from the Army Air Corps, they lived in various places, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. After 45 years in Connecticut, they moved to Exeter New Hampshire. Juanita raised all three children, Geoffrey, Matthew and Eric and handled their activities while being very involved in the community and her many hobbies. They included ice skating – until her early 90's, dancing including tap, gardening, bridge, sewing and knitting, bowling, basket making, piano, jewelry making and reading. She and George traveled all over the world experiencing many adventures. Juanita was a firm but deeply loving mother, athletic, musically inclined, intelligent and creative. She believed in self-reliance, family and being frugal.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Juanita's name to either Shiners Hospitals for Children 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607, shrinershospitalsforchildren.com; or to Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, One Medical Center Drive, HB7070, Lebanon, NH 03756, CHaDKids.org.
Published in Darien News on Feb. 27, 2020