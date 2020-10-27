June Craver Penn
May 5, 1926 - July 29, 2020June Craver Penn, 94, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020, at her son's home in Guilford, CT. She was born on May 5, 1926, the daughter of Bates Bartlett and Isabel Josephine (Dempwolf) Craver of Waterbury, CT. A 1944 graduate of St. Margaret's School for Girls in Waterbury, CT, June then attended Smith College in Northampton, MA, graduating in1948. Extensive travel in Europe for 18 months after college led to a job with American Express in New York City for 2 years. June met her husband in Manhattan, and married there in September of 1952. After having 3 children, and moving 7 times in 10 years between CT and FL, she settled with her family for the long run in Darien, CT. She was active for many years with her local Smith Alumnae Club and their annual book sale and with the Junior League. She also volunteered with Children's Aid Society, in their fundraising efforts. June was pre-deceased by her husband, Franklin Eades Penn, after 60 years of marriage. She is survived by 3 children, a daughter-in-law and 3 grandchildren.
A private burial was held September 26, 2020 in her family cemetery in Northeastern CT.
A celebration of June's life is tentatively planned for summer 2021, in Darien, CT. Gifts in June's memory may be made to the Darien Public Library, 1441 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820 ; (askus@darienlibrary.org) or to the Darien Community Association, 27 Middlesex Road, Darien, CT 06820 (info@dariendca.org) Arrangements in the care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church Street, Guilford, CT. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com