Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenfield Hill Congregational Church
Fairfield, CT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Silvermine School of Music in Norwalk
1940 - 2019
Karen Shaw passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. A native of Norwalk, CT. she inherited the background of a musical family. After receiving her Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees from Indiana University, she joined the Jacobs School of Music faculty at Indiana Unversity in 1968, serving as the chair of the Piano Department from 1977-82 and again recently for 4 years.
A brilliant pianist, Shaw was widely acclaimed and distinguished herself with performances as recitalist and soloist across the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Far East. Her first New York appearance was as winner of the Concert Artists Guild Award, which prompted unusually high praise from The New York Times critic Donal Henahan. Her debuts in London and Berlin were received with equal praise and enthusiasm. In a series of concerts at Carnegie Hall, The New York Times praised her as a "persuasive interpreter of Romantic music." Among her numerous pupils are noted national and international performers as well as successful teachers at every level.
She is survived by her sister, Sandra Shaw Murphy, a niece, Merilee Macklin, nephew. Charles Murphy, a grandniece and grandnephew, Emma and Benjamin Macklin and grandniece, Samantha Murphy.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, Fairfield. A musical celebration of her life will be given by MS Shaw's past doctoral students Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Silvermine School of Music in Norwalk. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Darien News from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019
