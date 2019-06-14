Kathleen Keegan Lyons

Kathleen Keegan Lyons, 78, of Darien, entered into eternal peace on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born October 28, 1940 in Barry, County Longford, Ireland, the daughter of the late Michael and Brigid Keegan. Kathleen was predeceased by her daughter, Bridget Kathleen McGuire. In addition, she was predeceased by her sisters Betty Butler and Maureen Campbell and brothers Patrick and Noel Keegan.

A brave Kathleen immigrated to America at the age of 17, saying a difficult goodbye to her homeland, parents and ten siblings. She worked in the nursery at The Angel Guardian Orphanage in Brooklyn. She met her husband James Lyons in New York and settled in Darien, Connecticut to raise their five children.

Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who had tremendous faith in the Lord and truly loved all her family and friends. Along with her husband Jimmy, Kathleen is survived by her daughter Mary and son-in-law Sean Sorohan; daughter Celia and son-in-law Michael Beluk; her son Jim (Seameen); and her son John. Kathleen took delight in her five grandchildren: Lauren, Mike and Matt Beluk and Bridget and Sean Sorohan, who all agree no one could have a cuter, funnier Grandma.

She is also survived by her brothers and sisters in both America and Ireland: Mickey, Jim, Frank, Nan, JJ and Nuala and nearly 50 nieces and nephews. Kathleen was a special part of this big, wonderful family – they loved her as much she loved them. She will be sorely missed.

One of Kathleen's most captivating qualities was her immense kindness toward others. She sincerely cared for everyone who had the good fortune of being a part of her life. Kathleen was always so thoughtful and made sure you knew you were loved. She had a passion for Irish music and rarely missed listening to her "Irish Program" on Sundays after mass. Although we are so heartbroken over the loss of our dear Kathleen, her inspiring presence will live on through treasured memories. We now have the sweetest angel watching over us.

Family will receive relatives and friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road in Darien on Sunday, June 16th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Kathleen was a faithful parishioner of St. Thomas More Church for 48 years. As the church is under construction, a mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien on Monday June 17 at 10:30 a.m. Internment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Published in Stamford Advocate & Darien Times on June 14, 2019