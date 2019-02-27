Kenneth John Kutz

Kenneth John Kutz passed away on January 18, 2019 at the age of 92 at his daughter's home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born on November 16, 1926 in Elrose, Saskatchewan, Canada. He graduated summa cum laude in Geological Engineering at the University of Saskatchewan in 1948. On November 10, 1948 he married Nora Marchand. They had two children, Shirley and Gerald. Shirley married Ron Kase; they had two sons, Ben and Kenny. Kenny married Ella Baliff; they had three children, Owen, Harrison, and Emmaline. Gerald married Leigh Infante who had a daughter, Erica. Together they had two children, Kaitlyn and Kyle. Erica married Geoff Carroll; they had two children, Samantha and Madeline. Ken spent his entire career in supervision in the mining business: copper in British Columbia, gold in Manitoba, cobalt in Idaho, uranium in Oregon, silver in Idaho, potash in Utah, gold in South Africa, copper in Panama, potash in Argentina, and iron ore in Western Australia. Ken's hobbies included hunting in Canada, South Africa and New Zealand; and fishing in Panama, Canada, and Alaska. His main hobby was stamp collecting that he started at the age of five. He exhibited his collections at major philatelic societies all over the world winning several grand awards. He wrote ten books on all phases of mining through his hobby of stamp collecting. He was an excellent husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed. Memorial donations may be made in the name of Kenneth John Kutz to St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Darien, Connecticut or to the Darien Fire Department in Darien, Connecticut. Our family would like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support during this difficult time.