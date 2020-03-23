|
Kenneth Wayne McGraw
Kenneth Wayne McGraw, 84, a resident of Bath County, Virginia, and recently Wilton, CT, died peacefully on March 10, 2020 with his children by his side. The son of Wesley and Catherine McGraw, Ken was born in Cumberland, MD. He earned his B.A. degree in Chemistry and MLA degree in Philosophy and Literature from Johns Hopkins University, and an M.B.A. from Harvard University. Ken was married to Diana Renshaw McGraw and raised their four children, Christopher, Timothy, Laura and Bryan in Baltimore. He later re-married Patricia Ross (deceased 2009), who is survived by her daughter Erica Ross.
Ken had a dynamic career in investment banking and financial consulting and was an accomplished expert witness. He began his distinguished career in Baltimore, where he served as Vice President of Johns Hopkins Hospital, worked for Alex Brown & Sons and was engaged in the community as both the Chairman of the Baltimore City Hospital Commission and Chairman of the Baltimore Choral Arts Society. He continued in New York, as a managing director at CFC Capital LLC, Patricof & Co., and as a senior consultant at Charles River Associates. In Virginia, Ken served as director of Garth Newel Music Center.
Kenneth is survived by his brother Wesley and sister Marlene, and by his son Timothy and wife Stephanie, grandchildren Amanda, Matthew, Scott and Cameron (Darien, CT); daughter Laura and husband Jeff, grandchildren Clarice and Nathan (Windgap, PA); son Bryan and wife Alix (McDowell, VA).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or online at lls.org. For online condolences, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com. Services are private.
Published in Darien News on Mar. 26, 2020