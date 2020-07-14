1/
Kenneth W. Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth W. Mitchell
Kenneth W. Mitchell, age 74, passed away July 7, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. He was the son of the late Philip W. Mitchell and Adelaide Clair Carter Mitchell, longtime residents of Darien, CT.
Mr. Mitchell was educated at Wilburham Academy in Massachusetts, and a graduate of Dickinson College in Harrisburg, PA. He worked for various corporations including EDs, Georgia Pacific and most recently in the accounting department of MBI in Norwalk, CT.
He was kind and loyal to his family and friends. He is survived by his sister Judy Mitchell. Interment will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Darien Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
2036556127
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edward Lawrence Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved