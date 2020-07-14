Kenneth W. MitchellKenneth W. Mitchell, age 74, passed away July 7, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. He was the son of the late Philip W. Mitchell and Adelaide Clair Carter Mitchell, longtime residents of Darien, CT.Mr. Mitchell was educated at Wilburham Academy in Massachusetts, and a graduate of Dickinson College in Harrisburg, PA. He worked for various corporations including EDs, Georgia Pacific and most recently in the accounting department of MBI in Norwalk, CT.He was kind and loyal to his family and friends. He is survived by his sister Judy Mitchell. Interment will be private.