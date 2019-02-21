Darien Times Obituaries
|
Linda B. Clark


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda B. Clark Obituary
Linda B. Clark
Linda B. Clark, a resident of Darien and former resident of Rowayton, passed away on Thursday, February 14th, at Maplewood of Darien due to complications from dementia. Born in 1941 in Des Moines, IA, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Ruth Blackledge, and sister of Barbara. She was 77. She was a graduate of the University of Connecticut and Darien High School.
Linda was a computer programmer who worked at a variety of companies during her career, including Westvaco, Mobil, PerkinElmer, the FBI, and Pace University. After retiring, she worked as a home health aide part time and volunteered. She was a devoted member of Noroton Presbyterian Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher. She loved art, musical theater, and animals (owning many well-cared for pets over the course of her life).
Linda is survived by her husband, John Clark, and her daughter Virginia (Ginger) Clark and son-in-law Brian Cameron, of Brooklyn, NY.
There will be no ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to PAWS, an organization her husband volunteered with for years and from which several of the Clark pets were adopted. https://www.pawsct.org/donate www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in Darien Times on Feb. 21, 2019
