Linda Mesedahl

Linda Mesedahl, longtime former Darien resident, passed away peacefully on February 10 after a long illness. She was 92.

Linda, or "Dolly" to many, was born in Hibbing, MN, the youngest of six sisters, and raised by her maternal grandmother. She moved to Stamford, CT as a teenager and married Ores Mesedahl in 1946, becoming a homemaker first in Stamford, then moving to Darien where they lived for over almost 50 years.

Linda was known by many for her kindness and welcoming spirit. Her door was always open, including to distant relatives from Canada, North Dakota and even Norway - relatives she discovered through a passionate dedication to her family's genealogy. Friends, family and neighbors could always count on her for a hot cup of freshly brewed coffee and a delicious assortment of homemade cookies - recipes for which she generously shared with those she loved.

In addition to her role as wife, mother and grandmother, Linda spent many hours volunteering for her church and was an active member of the Darien Senior Center for a number of years. She loved to make Sunday pasta dinners and enjoyed playing card games and Boogle - especially with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda "Bunny" Reiner (formerly of Darien) and Nancy (and husband Paul) of Indiana; daughter-in-law Valerie Mesedahl (formerly of Darien); six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Ores Mesedahl and son Kurt Mesedahl, both of Darien, CT.

A small private remembrance will be held in the spring. Her family wishes to thank the entire staff at Homewood Health Campus (Lebanon, IN) for the compassion, kindness and excellent care they provided to Linda over the last years.