Louise Gockley
Louise Gockley, 94, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019. She was a resident at Heritage Village in Southbury, CT since 1998 before moving to Pomperaug Woods in 2012. Louise was born in Boston, MA on July 13, 1925 and was the daughter of Peter and Elidia Mazzola. Louise was raised in Quincy, MA and received her Associates Degree from Boston University. Later she attended the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. Louise moved to Darien, CT with her former husband, John Gockley, in 1958 where they raised their four children. In 1976, Louise returned to the workforce as a secretary/administrative assistant at Brinks Home Security in Darien. Louise loved spending time with her family and friends and kept herself busy with various hobbies including sewing, crafting, knitting and playing bridge. Louise is survived by her children: Nadine Gockley of Shelton, CT; John Gockley and his wife Charlene of Lisle, IL; Paula Hessler and her husband Keith of Southbury, CT; and Lisa Daus and her husband Bob of Westport, CT. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Stephanie, Steven, Cameron, Tyler, Brendon and Robbie and one great-grandchild Carter. Louise's older brother, Arthur Mazzola, resides in Seattle, WA. Calling hours will be held at the Carpino Funeral Home, 750 Main Street South, Southbury, CT on Tuesday, October 1st from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment will take place in Dorset, VT. Memorial donations can be made in Louise's name to Luck2Tuck. Make checks payable to Luck2Tuck and mail to 605 Reservoir Road, Southbury, CT 06488, details can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/Luck2Tuck. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in Darien News on Sept. 26, 2019