Ludger Daigle
Ludger Louis "Keck" Daigle passed away after a short illness March 2, 2020 at his most recent residence in Wakefield, RI.
Louis was born in Van Buren, Maine August 25, 1925. He was the 5th of 7 children born to Dr. Wilfred J Daigle and Rosalie (Pelletier) Daigle.
Lou enlisted during WW2 and was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant navigating B29 bombers for the Army Air Force. After his military service he attended the University of Maine and graduated with his BS degree in Engineering Physics. A lifelong engineer, his career took him and his bride to Washington, DC then Long Island, NY before settling in Connecticut to work for United Technologies Research Center. He enjoyed a long and creative career solving wind tunnel stability control problems and developing the first microprocessor based robotics applications for the center. He held several patents with much of his work still in use today. Together He and his wife enjoyed a long retirement with travel and adventure. Lou was active playing tennis and golf including an "ace", and visiting the beach with his family and playing cards with friends.
His creativity in the household would exhibit itself in finding a solution to repairing something that had stopped working or improving how something functioned. As his children, we learned how to do repairs and other handy work from him. In his own way he was far in front of the green technology curve. Lou also enjoyed time in the kitchen, employing some of the specialties passed down through his family and of course putting his own spin on a few of those recipes.
He was preceded in death recently by his wife Theresa of 69 years; his parents, and his siblings, Oscar Daigle and wife Kay, Jeanne Daigle Fontaine and husband Sonny, Fernand "Freddy" Daigle and wife Maggie, Isabelle Daigle Gardner and husband Donald, Helen Louise Daigle and Louis Daigle.
He is survived by his 4 children, Susan (wife of David) Perreira, Jo Ann (wife of Brent) Carlson, Peter (husband of Patricia) Daigle and Jeffrey (husband of Susan) Daigle; 10 grandchildren, Kristin, Jared, Benjamin, Becca, Kerry, Patrick, Mary, Caleb, Micah and Claire, and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Saturday, March 28 at St. Thomas More Church, 374 Middlesex Rd, Darien. A reception will follow at the Darien Country Club, 300 Mansfield Ave, Darien, ending at 4:00 p.m.
For condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com
Published in Darien News on Mar. 19, 2020