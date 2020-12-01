1/
Margaret Upton
1933 - 2020
Margaret (Peggy) Upton
Margaret (Peggy) Upton, 87, a resident of Manchester Center, VT, formerly of Nebraska and Darien, CT, passed away November 27, 2020 at Equinox Terrace in Manchester. Peggy was born in Gothenburg, Nebraska on June 21, 1933 the daughter of the late Oscar and Elenora Block Swanson. She attended local schools and did her undergraduate studies at Iowa State and Stamford University. She worked in the Real Estate business and managed the Stratton Mountain Employee Store. She was a member of the Trailblazers at Stratton, the Darien, CT Community Association and Tokeneke Club. She volunteered at the Thrift Store in Manchester and the South Londonderry Library. She enjoyed skiing, tennis and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children Brett Upton of Rutland, VT, Matthew Upton of Denver, CO and Elise Young of Darien, CT, her sister Eileen Swanson of Clifton Park, NY, grandchildren Ryan Price, David Young, Meriel Upton and MacConnel Upton. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Upton whom she married September 4, 1953 in York, Nebraska, brothers August Swanson and Paul Swanson and sister Micki Collins Swanson. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services at this time will be private. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Peggy's memory may be made to the South Londonderry Library, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.

Published in Darien Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brewster-Shea Funeral and Cremation Services
34 Park Place
Manchester Center, VT 05201
802-362-1500
Memories & Condolences
