Margie Campbell

Margie Livingston Campbell

Former Darien resident, Margie "Bunny" Campbell, passed away on May 4 at the age of 98.

Born in Detroit, MI, she was the eldest of three children of Margie and William Gilbert Livingston. She attended Connecticut College, graduating in 1943. During WWII, she worked for Remington Arms in Bridgeport.

While in college she met her future husband, Stafford Campbell. He served in the Navy in the Pacific until 1945. They were married that year. Stafford worked for the Nestle Co. His work took the family across the USA and Canada. With their two children, Sarah and Charlie, they lived in Darien from 1958-1982. They retired to Jacksonville, FL.

Always enthusiastic travelers, the couple explored the world by ship, sail boat, small plane, train, automobile, and even dog sled. Margie immersed herself in other cultures and, when traveling, collected ideas for her paintings. Her childhood hobby of creating books of ink drawings with watercolor washes matured into a lifelong passion for watercolor painting. She delighted in introducing children to painting and drawing. She was honored to have a solo show at the Cummer Museum of Art in Jacksonville. Her paintings reside in individual and corporate collections.

Stafford passed away in 2014. Margie spent her remaining years at the Brookdale Atrium in Jacksonville. She died of natural causes after a long, creative and adventurous life. She leaves her son, Charlie Campbell, and daughter, Sarah Campbell, and their spouses (all of Alaska), seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous close friends.



