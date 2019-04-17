Marie Wootton

Marie Core Duffy Wootton died peacefully on April 11, 2019, in New Haven, CT. She was born in New Haven on June 25, 1920, the daughter of Marie Marsden Barron Duffy of Baltimore, Maryland, and William Core Duffy, MD, formerly of New Bern, North Carolina. She graduated from Prospect Hill School (now Hopkins) and Albertus Magnus College.

She was predeceased by her husband, Philip Henry Wootton, Jr.

She and her husband lived in the New Canaan/Darien area for over fifty years. She was a member of the Junior League of Stamford, the Woodway Country Club, and the New Canaan Country Club. She served on the board of the National Society of the Colonial Dames in Connecticut. In addition to the above, she volunteered extensively at her children's schools.

Mrs. Wootton was a skilled horsewoman and, along with her husband, owned and operated The Singing River Ranch in Red Wing, Colorado in the 1970's. There, she was an enthusiastic and exacting manager of guests, children, horses, dogs, cattle, and pigs. She was an avid lover of the arts, an accomplished amateur painter, and a talented and versatile needlework artist. She readily shared that love and skill with her children and grandchildren. She was also a lifelong reader, particularly of British history.

She leaves four children and their spouses/partners, Philip H. Wootton, III (Maureen) of Newtown, CT, Constance Wootton Nichols (Arthur) of Norwalk, CT, William Randall Wootton (Lulu) of Craftsbury Common, VT, and Elizabeth Ann Core Wootton (Gerry Zuckier) of North Haven, CT, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She also leaves a sister, Mrs. Juliet Duffy Smith of North Branford, CT. She was predeceased by a brother, William Core Duffy (Maxine) of Portland, Maine.

There will be a service in the chapel at St. Thomas More Church in Darien, 374 Middlesex Rd., at 2:30 on April 27th. The burial will be private.