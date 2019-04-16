Marjorie Canto

Marjorie (Margie) Canto, a lifelong resident of Darien, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Stamford Hospital with her family by her side. Born on January 5, 1933 in Darien, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Bruno Canto. She was 86.

Margie graduated from Darien High School, class of 1950. She then went on to work for Burndy Corporation as a Manager of Data Processing for over 40 years. She most recently worked for Trans-Lux as a Manager of Invoicing/Billing retiring in 2006.

Margie always lived life to the fullest with incredible faith and unconditional love for her family. She cherished the special relationship she had with her great-nieces and nephews, Kevin, Jenny, Christian, Bobby and Mark.

Margie is survived by her two first cousins Bridgenne LiVolsi and Lee Querro. She is also survived by her eight nieces and nephews and their families and was lovingly known as "Aunt Honey".

A Graveside Service will be held at St. John Cemetery, Darien on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Person-to-Person, 1864 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. The Edward Lawrence Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.lawrencefuneralhome. Published in Darien Times on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary