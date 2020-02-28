|
Mary Ann Beckwith
Mary Ann Beckwith, 95, died on February 15, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The long-time Darien resident was born on November 20, 1924, in Newberry, South Carolina, to Thomas Edward Davis and Mildred Purcell Davis. She graduated from Winthrop College in South Carolina, and was listed in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities 1946. After graduation, Mary Ann worked in New York City for I. Magnin and CondÃ© Nast. In 1951, she married Charles Gates Beckwith, an architect. They moved from New York to Darien, where they lived for over 35 years and where they raised their three sons. Mary Ann was involved with several local organizations, including the Darien Community Association, and she and her family were members for many years of the Wee Burn Country Club. The couple retired to Florida in 1986. Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Tom Beckwith of Raleigh, North Carolina, Kirk Beckwith of Martinez, California, and Spencer Beckwith of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two grandchildren, Alyx Beckwith and Zane Beckwith; and two great-grandchildren, Theo Beckwith and Simon Wentz. Mary Ann's beloved brother, Thomas Edward Davis, Jr., was killed in action in Germany in April 1945. A memorial service was held at Vicar's Landing in Ponte Vedra Beach, on Saturday, February 22.
Published in Darien News on Mar. 5, 2020