Mary Caldarone

Mary A. Caldarone
Mary A. Caldarone, age 98 passed away peacefully on Monday August 10, 2020. Mary was born in Stamford, CT on November 22, 1921 to John and Antoinette Tamburri. She was a graduate of Stamford High School, class of 1939. She was married to James Caldarone Sr for 74 years until his death on June 26, 2016.
Mrs Caldarone was the beloved mother of James Caldarone Jr of Darien, CT and Amagansett, NY, Barbara (Michael) Hamilton of Schenectady, NY, Louise (Richard) Deenihan of West Suffield, CT and Gail Miller of Charleston, SC.
She was loved and cherished by her nine grandchildren and adored by her nineteen great grandchildren. One sister, Ann (Abe) Saphier of Peru, Maine and one sister-in-law, Patricia Caldarone of Stamford survive as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Lena Rutigliano, two brothers, August and Dominick Tamburri, her son-in-law James J Miller and her grandson Richard Deenihan, Jr.
Services were held on Saturday August 15, 2020 and entombment followed at Putnam Cemetery in Greenwich, CT.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org/donate
or to Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance at www.cbta.rallybound.org
or a charity of your choice
.