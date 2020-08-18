1/
Mary Caldarone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary A. Caldarone
Mary A. Caldarone, age 98 passed away peacefully on Monday August 10, 2020. Mary was born in Stamford, CT on November 22, 1921 to John and Antoinette Tamburri. She was a graduate of Stamford High School, class of 1939. She was married to James Caldarone Sr for 74 years until his death on June 26, 2016.
Mrs Caldarone was the beloved mother of James Caldarone Jr of Darien, CT and Amagansett, NY, Barbara (Michael) Hamilton of Schenectady, NY, Louise (Richard) Deenihan of West Suffield, CT and Gail Miller of Charleston, SC.
She was loved and cherished by her nine grandchildren and adored by her nineteen great grandchildren. One sister, Ann (Abe) Saphier of Peru, Maine and one sister-in-law, Patricia Caldarone of Stamford survive as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Lena Rutigliano, two brothers, August and Dominick Tamburri, her son-in-law James J Miller and her grandson Richard Deenihan, Jr.
Services were held on Saturday August 15, 2020 and entombment followed at Putnam Cemetery in Greenwich, CT.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org/donate or to Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance at www.cbta.rallybound.org or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Darien Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 15, 2020
With the deepest sympathy to the family of Mary Caldarone

Love the Reppucci's

Mike Reppucci
Friend
August 14, 2020
Aunt Mary , You will surely be missed. Now you will be reunited with Uncle Jim again and have peace and happiness forever. We love you.
Dom & Cindy Tamburri
Family
August 13, 2020
To the family of Mary, my sincere sympathy. I was an employee at L & T hired in 1969 and still remember Mary 's gentle disposition and grace.
May she rest in peace.
Debra Portanova
Debra Portanova Nelson
Coworker
August 13, 2020
Dear Jim, Barbara, Louise, Gail and families,

So sorry to learn of your dear mother's passing. After your parents returned to Stamford, we would run into each other here and there. They were both such lovely people. Mom would speak so lovingly about all of you and her grandchildren! My thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Frances Campolunghi Bianco
Frances Bianco
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved