Mary K. Daly, of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away peacefully May 23, 2019, surrounded by family. She was 86.

Born Oct. 12, 1932, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Dr. Howard J. Kramer and Genevieve S. Kramer.

Mary was a graduate of Sacred Heart (Eden Hall) and Manhattanville College.

Mary was the wife of the late John Spencer Daly, a trademark attorney for Exxon, whom she met while both were vacationing at The Breakers in Palm Beach. They were married in 1960 and lived briefly in St. Louis before moving to Rye, New York and then Greenwich, where she raised her four children and built a successful career in real estate for over 20 years.

Mary and Spencer later retired to Vero Beach in 1990, where she enjoyed her competitive passions as an avid player of golf, bridge and croquet. She was the three-time Croquet Club Champion at John's Island Club.

Mary treasured the relationships she had with friends and staff through their memberships at Winged Foot Golf Club, the Belle Haven Club, John's Island Club, Quail Valley Club and Vero Beach Yacht Club. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children: Melissa Norrgard (Dwight) of Old Greenwich, CT; John Spencer Jr. (Mary Detwiler) of Houston; Susan Stearns (John) of Seattle, and Allison McDermott (J.R.), of Darien, CT; and her nine grandchildren who affectionately called her "GrandMary." Mary was predeceased by her husband, Spencer, and her brother, Howard J. Kramer Jr.

Mary had a bigger than life personality and will be profoundly missed by her family, countless friends and her four-legged princes, "Willy" and "Harry."

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Foundation for the Heart Center, 1000 37th Place, Suite 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 or the Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County, 6230 77th St., Vero Beach, FL 32967. Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

