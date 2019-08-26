|
Mary Dana Solomon Munro
Mary Dana S. Munro (Dana) died August 17, 2019 at The Greens of Cannondale in Wilton, CT of complications of Apnea with her loving family by her side. She was a longtime resident of Darien.
Born on February 9, 1923 in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Gabriel Roberts Solomon from Macon Georgia and Jeanette Bucknam Solomon from Sioux City Iowa and Maine.
She attended Emma Willard School in Troy, NY and graduated in 1941. She then attended Smith College where she receiced a BA, class of 1945. Following college, she enjoyed a career in journalism with Life magazine. During that time, she met her late husband, John A. Munro, singing with the Village Light Opera Group and performing many Gilbert and Sullivan operas. The couple had three children: Ian Grant Munro, Robert Arthur Munro and daughter Dana B. Munro. The family moved to Mountain Lakes, NJ and subsequently to Darien, CT in 1972. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Allison and Kevin Munro of Maine. Dana's younger sister, Gabrielle (Gay) Solomon Ewing of Louisville, KY predeceased her.
An accomplished artist, she also studied at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Silvermine Guild Arts Center, and the Rowayton Art Center. She participated in many group and individual art shows throughout the years. Also, an avid reader, she loved good books and discussing them with friends.
She was an ongoing advocate of charitable causes and valued those working to make the world a better place for all. She was a lifetime member of W.O.R radio, CT public television, and the Metropolitan Art Museum. Over the years, she volunteered with Recording for the Blind, Meals on Wheels, the American Heart Association, and many other worthwhile endeavors.
For many years, Dana and her late husband enjoyed singing in the choir of the First Congregational Church.
A celebration of her life will be held at the First Congregational Church of Darien, 14 Brookside Road, Darien, CT on September 28, at 11:00 am.
If desired, please make contributions to a charitable organization of your liking in her name.
Published in Darien News on Aug. 29, 2019