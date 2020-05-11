Mary Patricia LyonsMary Patricia Lyons (Pat), a longtime resident of Darien, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home. Born on August 7, 1940 in County Down, Northern Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Pat and Winnie Rogan. She was 79.Pat was a beloved wife, mother and devoted homemaker who enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Full of curiosity and always ready with a warm smile, she loved to meet new people and catch up with neighbors while out and about in Noroton Heights. A Darien resident for more than 55 years, she will be greatly missed by many.Pat is survived by her husband Bryan Lyons, son Brian Martin Lyons, his wife Nicole, and their two children Liam and Brinley of Darien, CT. She is also survived by her sister, Kate Hughes and her husband Harry of Rosslare, Ireland, and their children, Paul and Martin Hughes and Natasha Dwyer. Pat is also survived by her brother Seamus (James Thomas) Rogan, his wife Anne of County Mayo, Ireland, and their daughter Mary Rogan of Dublin, Ireland, as well as her aunt, Rosie Lewis, of County Down, Ireland, cousin Sally Sloan and husband Brian, of County Down, Ireland, and Rupert Rogan and his family.She was predeceased by her son Sean Patrick Lyons, and also by her brothers Eamon Eugene Rogan and Robert Gerad Rogan, and her sister Margaret Rose (Rita) Murray.Patricia will also be missed by her extended family, including her brother-in-law, James Lyons, his late wife, Kathleen Lyons and Pat's late niece, Bridget Lyons, as well as all of her nieces and nephews: Mary Sorohan, her husband Sean and their children Bridget and Sean; Celia Beluk, her husband Michael and their children Lauren, Michael and Matthew; Jim Lyons; John Lyons; Paula O'Neil and her children Orla and Martin; Jackie Malone and her children Sarah Nicol, Chris Malone, and Julie Malone; Sonya Carter; Mark Rogan and Ryan Rogan. Finally, she would wish to acknowledge her nieces and nephews originating from the west of Ireland, including Mary Murphy; Brigid Baker and her husband, Ken; Margaret O'Donnell and her husband, Gerard; John Lyons and his wife, Liz; Jacinta O'Boyle and her husband, Alex; Bernadette Flemming and her husband, Tony; Brian Lyons; their mother Angela Lyons and all the grand nieces and nephews.Due to quarantine restrictions, funeral services will be private, but will be available for viewing via Facebook for family and friends. Burial will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Saint John's Cemetery, 25 Camp Ave., Darien, CT 06820. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Darien EMS Post 53, P.O. Box 2066 Darien, CT 06820 or Donate to Post 53.